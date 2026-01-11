Karnataka: Jumbo blocks Charmadi Ghat road at night, vehicles stranded

<p>Mudigere (Chikkamagaluru dist): A wild elephant strayed on to the highway near the second curve of Charmadi Ghat on Friday night, disrupting traffic for over an hour.</p>.<p>The incident occurred around 9.45 pm, and vehicular movement on both sides came to a complete halt. Vehicles were lined up for nearly three km.</p>.<p>As the wild elephant had brought down a tree on the roadside, vehicles were unable to pass.</p>.CEC report: Resorts, roads cut into Bannerghatta’s elephant corridors.<p>Due to the lack of network connectivity, motorists were unable to inform the forest department or the police on the phone and were left stranded.</p>.<p>Some motorists tried to chase the elephant into the forest, but without success. After about an hour, the elephant moved towards the forest, allowing motorists to clear the fallen tree and proceed in a single lane.</p>.<p>Forest department personnel, who reached the spot after receiving information, attempted to drive the elephant deep into the forest. After moving about 100 metres into the forest, the pachyderm returned to the road on Saturday afternoon, once again causing traffic disruption.</p>.<p>Motorists then chased it back towards the forest. Several travellers were seen getting out of their vehicles and taking selfies.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">‘Capture, relocate’</p>.<p>“Wild elephants are frequently sighted in Charmadi Ghat. There is a constant sense of fear, especially at night. The jumbos should be captured and relocated,” the travellers demanded.</p>