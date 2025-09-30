<p>Chikkamagaluru: Lokayukta police, who had filed an FIR against Sringari MLA TD Rajegowda from Congress last week, began a search at his residence on Tuesday.</p><p>The Lokayukta sleuths are carrying out searches at four places including his residence and farm house. </p><p>The investigation is following a private complaint filed by Koppa resident Dinesh HK, based on which the Special Court for Public Representatives had ordered an inquiry. An FIR was registered by Lokayukta police on September 23 against Rajegowda, his wife DK Pushpa, and son Rajdev TR. On Tuesday morning, officials reached Rajegowda’s residence in Basapura village in Khandya hobli, to conduct a search and collect relevant documents.</p>.Nothing wrong with seeking separate North Karnataka state: Congress MLA Bharamgouda (Raju) Kage.<p>Dinesh in his complaint had alleged that “TD Rajegowda has misused his power and defrauded the government and the Income Tax Department. A thorough investigation must be conducted against him.” The court had issued orders on September 16, directing that an FIR be registered and investigation carried out.</p><p>The complainant further stated in his complaint that “Rajegowda’s family members have accumulated wealth far beyond their known sources of income. The transactions of their partnership firm, M/s Shabana Ramzan , serve as evidence.” It was also alleged that Rs 55.75 crore has been repaid to Standard Chartered Bank, Rs 66 crore to Bank of Baroda, and Rs 81.95 lakh to Karnataka Bank. However, in the affidavit submitted to the Lokayukta, Rajegowda has declared an annual income of only Rs 40 lakh.”</p><p>Lokayukta SP Sneha said “the search is being conducted in connection with the case registered against Rajegowda’s family.”</p>