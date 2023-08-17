Lokayukta raids multiple locations across Karnataka

The Karnataka Lokayukta carried out raids at the residence of Belgaum Corporation Assistant Commissioner Santosh Anishettar at Saptapur, in Dharwad district on Thursday morning, reported news agency ANI.
Lokayukta sleuths also raided the house and office of Kodagu Additional DC Nanjunde Gowda.
The officials raided Gowda's relatives' houses in Mysuru as well.
"Searches are also being conducted in the house of Harangi Dam Superintendent engineer Raghupathi," said Lokayukta Mysuru division SP Suresh Babu.
(With DHNS inputs)