Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Man absconding for 55 years arrested

He was transporting sandalwood illegally on July 26, 1970. Police intercepted the car at Bulerikatte check post and a case was registered against him.
Last Updated : 21 September 2025, 00:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 September 2025, 00:24 IST
Karnataka NewsKeralaKarnatakaCrimeSandalwoodDakshina Kannada

Follow us on :

Follow Us