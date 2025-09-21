Karnataka: Man absconding for 55 years arrested

<p>Mangaluru: The Dakshina Kannada police have arrested a 78-year-old man who had been absconding for 55 years, in connection with a case pertaining to illegal transportation of sandalwood. </p><p>The accused, CR Chandran, a native of Malappuram district in Kerala, was wanted in connection with a case registered at Puttur Rural Police Station in 1970 under Sections 154, 155(2) of the Mysore Forest Rules, 1969, and Section 86 of the Mysore Forest Act, relating to sandalwood theft. </p>.Four arrested for brandishing weapons in public; cops launch raids on rowdies in Bengaluru.<p>He was transporting sandalwood illegally on July 26, 1970. Police intercepted the car at Bulerikatte check post and a case was registered against him. </p><p>It is one of the oldest pending cases to be traced in the district, said the police. </p><p> Police said Chandran had failed to appear before court and an LPC warrant was issued. He was finally tracked down and arrested at Pullikal in Kozhikode, Kerala, before being produced in court.</p>