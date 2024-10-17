Home
india karnataka

Karnataka man loses Rs 1.12 crore in trading investment scam

The complaint alleges that unknown individuals, under the guise of an online company called Admiral Market Forex Trading, defrauded him of Rs 1,12,48,240.
Naina J A
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 02:32 IST

Published 17 October 2024, 02:32 IST
India NewsKarnatakaCrime

