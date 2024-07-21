Karnataka man ties, drags lifeless dog behind two-wheeler for over 1 km

A shocking, inhumane video has surfaced on social media showing a man dragging a dead dog for over a kilometre, tied behind his two-wheeler.
The incident took place in Shirva, a town in the Kaup taluk of the Udupi district in Karnataka.
The 17-second video shows the man, who hails from Mallur village, dragging the dog with a chain attached to his two-wheeler.
The Shirva PSI said, "A man from #Mallar had tied his dog to the scooter with a chain and dragged it to Shirva. Some people recorded the incident which has gone viral on Social media. We will be filing an FIR against the person (sic)."
The police have filed a case under Section 11(1)(D)(F)(G) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and arrested the man.
The SP of Udupi, Dr Arun, has confirmed that the incident happened between the Mallur and the Shirva villages.
According to a report by India Today, Dr Arun said, "A man from Mallur tied his dog to his scooter with a chain and dragged it. This horrifying act was recorded by bystanders and has since spread widely on social media."
The man alleged that the dog was already dead when he chained it to the two-wheeler, but the police are verifying his claims.
An X user replied to the video saying, "The only apt punishment for this heinous act is to tie the perpetrator to a car and repeat the same act for double the distance. Nothing else will do justice."
Published 21 July 2024, 07:02 IST