Karnataka man ties, drags lifeless dog behind two-wheeler for over 1 km

The 17-second video shows the man, who hails from Mallur village, dragging the dog with a chain attached to his two-wheeler.

The Shirva PSI said, "A man from #Mallar had tied his dog to the scooter with a chain and dragged it to Shirva. Some people recorded the incident which has gone viral on Social media. We will be filing an FIR against the person (sic)."

The police have filed a case under Section 11(1)(D)(F)(G) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and arrested the man.

The SP of Udupi, Dr Arun, has confirmed that the incident happened between the Mallur and the Shirva villages.