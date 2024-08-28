Karnataka may seek to cut Western Ghats eco sensitive area by 4000 sq km

Ever since the first draft notification was issued in March 2014, all political parties have been treading cautiously in endorsing the ESA rules which have been portrayed as "anti-development". Similar stands by other state governments have led to the failure of the past five notifications.

In the meeting attended by ministers H C Mahadevappa, K J George, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Madhu Bangarappa, Mankal Vaidya and senior officials of the department, Khandre said there were 1533 human habitations within the ESA proposed by the MoEF&CC. The number is a little higher than 1449 villages appearing in the notification.

Khandre said the state government has to communicate its stand to the Centre by the end of September but any decision taken should not affect the people living in the ESAs.

The committee decided to take the concerns of the people's representatives in the 10 districts and the approval of the chief minister before arriving at a decision.