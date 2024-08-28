Karnataka may seek to cut Western Ghats eco sensitive area by 4000 sq km

Bengaluru: Karnataka may seek a reduction of 4036 sq km in the eco sensitive area (ESA) proposed in the Union environment ministry's draft notification with a cabinet subcommittee opining that the ESA could be limited to 16632 sq km instead of 20668 sq km suggested by the Centre.
In the sixth draft notification issued on July 31 this year, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has proposed 56,825.7 sq km area in six states as ESA based on the suggestions of a high-level working group and inputs from states. With 20,668 sq km (36.37 per cent), Karnataka has the highest area under ESA compared to other states.
Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre who chaired a cabinet sub committee meeting on Wednesday to discuss the matter said most of the area proposed as ESA already enjoys protection as tiger reserves, wildlife sanctuaries and notified forests.
"Of the 20,668 sq km ESA proposed in Karnataka, 16632 sq km area has been notified as forest, sanctuaries and eco sensitive zones. These areas will be protected. Therefore, the committee may place before the cabinet a recommendation to limit the ESA to this area (16632 sq km)," he said.
Besides a complete ban on mining, quarrying, sand mining, new thermal plants and new 'Red' category industries, the notification seeks to regulate construction projects and new townships to check largescale land use change in the ESA.
Ever since the first draft notification was issued in March 2014, all political parties have been treading cautiously in endorsing the ESA rules which have been portrayed as "anti-development". Similar stands by other state governments have led to the failure of the past five notifications.
In the meeting attended by ministers H C Mahadevappa, K J George, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Madhu Bangarappa, Mankal Vaidya and senior officials of the department, Khandre said there were 1533 human habitations within the ESA proposed by the MoEF&CC. The number is a little higher than 1449 villages appearing in the notification.
Khandre said the state government has to communicate its stand to the Centre by the end of September but any decision taken should not affect the people living in the ESAs.
The committee decided to take the concerns of the people's representatives in the 10 districts and the approval of the chief minister before arriving at a decision.
Published 28 August 2024, 14:09 IST