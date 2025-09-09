Karnataka Media Academy signs MoU with Infosys to upskill journalists    

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka Media Academy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Springboard, the CSR arm of Infosys, to provide soft skills training for journalists.</p>.<p>This is the first initiative taken up by the academy under the CSR framework.</p>.<p>The MoU was signed on Monday in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.</p>.<p>The programme will focus on digital education, skill development, and capacity-building for media professionals.</p>.Maddur communal clash: Action as per law, be it Hindu or Muslim, says CM Siddaramaiah .<p>"This partnership is a big leap towards adapting to the changing new media. We are optimistic that this innovative platform will play a major role in upskilling media professionals, particularly in the journalistic domain, equipping them with the technical expertise and storytelling finesse required in today’s fast-evolving media landscape,” said Ayesha Khanum, chairperson of the academy.</p>.<p>As part of the initiative, a three-day training programme will be organised covering digital media skills, use of Artificial Intelligence, and personality development.</p>.<p>Over the next three years, the academy aims to train 150 journalists, with priority for district-level reporters. One batch will be dedicated to women journalists.</p>.<p>Infosys representatives Santhosh Anantapur, Biligiri Ranga, and Girija were present at the MoU signing.</p>