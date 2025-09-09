Nepal lifts social media ban after protests leave 19 dead, minister says

<p>Nepal has lifted a social media ban following protests that resulted in the deaths of 19 people, a government minister said on Tuesday.</p><p>Cabinet spokesman and Communications and Information Technology Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung said the government had rolled back the social media ban imposed last week.</p>.Nepal Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigns after 19 die in 'Gen Z protest' over social media ban.<p>The decision came after 19 people were killed and more than 100 injured in the "Gen Z" protests on Monday against widespread corruption and the ban.</p><p>"We have withdrawn the shutdown of the social media. They are working now," Gurung told <em>Reuters</em>.</p>