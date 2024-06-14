Karnataka Medical Education minister vows strict action against quacks

“Some people wrongly take advantage of the innocence of people in rural areas and offer fake treatments. They continue to do this despite knowing that it is illegal. We will put a permanent stop to this,” he said.

He added that this would not be possible without the support of the association. He also asked the public to bring to the government’s notice any such quacks operating around them.

The association also requested the minister to allow a bridge course in homeopathy and allopathy. The minister then asked homeopathic doctors to submit a plea to the National Medical Commission and the central government.

On requests of the association, Dr Patil also said that he would hold a meeting with the Chancellor of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences to explore the possibility of appointing a homeopathic doctor as a member of the syndicate.