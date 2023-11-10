Karnataka municipal workers to hold state-wide protest from November 15

Bengaluru: Municipal workers, including auto-tipper drivers, helpers and loaders, employed in the collection and transportation of waste are planning to go on a state-wide protest on November 15.
The protest is being called by the All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU) and the Karnataka State Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils, Municipalities and Town Panchayat Outsourced Workers Organisation.
The protest will be held in front of the office of the district in-charge ministers in all districts.
"Solid waste management is an obligatory duty of urban local bodies. It is an essential service and work of continuous nature. Due to the massive struggle, pourakarmikas employed as sweepers have been brought under the direct payment system in 2017. However, other pourakarmikas like drivers, helpers, loaders and cleaners who collect, transport and dispose of garbage are hired under the sham contract systems," the press release stated.
The members of the forum said the workers were at the receiving end of gross injustice and harassment by the officials and contractors.
"Workers are not even paid minimum wages, and even these low wages are not paid on time. Sometimes, wages are not paid for three to six months. These workers have no social security facilities and are denied decent working conditions and basic amenities."
Two main demands
1) All pourakarmikas be brought under the direct payment system.
2) Abolish contract labour system.