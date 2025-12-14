Karnataka plans 100-acre aqua park to promote fishing, allied activities 

<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka may soon get its first aqua park to promote fishing and allied activities. The integrated park will be spread across 100 acres and will include a host of facilities including sports fishing, fish farming and storage facilities. </p>.<p>“The aqua park is a concept by the Central Ministry of Fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying. According to the specification from the department, the aqua parks are expected to act as hubs to promote fishing with end-to-end infrastructure from seed to feed to processing to market access,” explained a senior official from the Karnataka fisheries department. </p>.<p>According to the plan, the aqua park will include nine major facilities like farming of fish food, generating of fish seeds, development of fish seeds, fish farming, cold processing units, development of ornamental fish for aquariums, well-equipped market, fish transport facilities, and sports fishing. </p>.Maharashtra fisheries department takes action against illegal catfish farming in Ujani, seizes 2.4 tonne fish.<p>Sports fishing usually refers to fishing for pleasure and includes fishing competitions and challenges -- for recreation.</p>.<p>The fisheries department has shortlisted three locations for the park – Byndoor in Udupi, Malavalli in Mandya and Almatti in Bijapur. Based on the availability of land, one location will be finalised and a DPR would be sent to the Union government for approval. </p>.<p>“We have received proposals for three locations. All of them have water bodies close by and hence there is a demand for fishing. However, space is the main criteria. If we are able to get 100 acres, we will go ahead and prepare a detailed project report (DPR) to be submitted to the central ministry,” said Dinesh Kumar Kaller, director, Karnataka fisheries department.</p>.<p>At Malavalli, close to Gaganachukki, the department has identified 75 acres of land and written to the revenue department.</p>.<p>“The revenue department has said that the land belongs to the forest department and talks are on. We are also looking at other locations,” Kaller added.</p>.<p>So far, only 11 states have an aqua park approved under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and Karnataka is confident that its proposal would also be accepted soon. </p>