Karnataka power panel slashes tariffs

To ensure better management of available energy during the peak hours, the KERC has reintroduced Time of Day (ToD) charges for morning peak hours between 6 am and 9 am. "The state is struggling to meet the power demand during the peak hours and hence, we decided to introduce ToD for commercial and industrial consumers. Evening peak hour ToD charges are already in place and we have now introduced morning peak hour charges as well," a senior KERC official said.