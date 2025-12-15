<p>Mandya: President of India Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the 1066th Jayanti Mahotsava of Suttur Shivarathreeshwara Shivayogigala, scheduled to begin at Malavalli, in Mandya district, on Tuesday December 16).</p><p>President Murmu will arrive at the helipad in Malavalli town at 2.45 pm and reach the programme venue at 3.15 pm. She will leave at 4.35 pm from the helipad. Mandya District Administration has made all arrangements for the President's visit to the district.</p>.President Droupadi Murmu permits introduction of ‘VB - G RAM G Bill’; govt likely to repeal MGNREGA.<p>Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, Mandya District in-charge Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy, and Malavalli MLA P M Narendraswamy will participate in the programme.</p><p>As part of the jayanti, there will be special lecture programmes up to December 22. Besides, there will be an expo, music, drama and humour shows as part of the Jayanti celebrations. The seer's idol will be taken out in a procession in a silver palanquin on December 21.</p>