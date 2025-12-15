Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: President Droupadi Murmu to visit Malavalli today

President Murmu will arrive at the helipad in Malavalli town at 2.45 pm and reach the programme venue at 3.15 pm.
Last Updated : 15 December 2025, 19:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 December 2025, 19:15 IST
India NewsKarnatakaDroupadi MurmuMandya

Follow us on :

Follow Us