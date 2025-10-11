Karnataka rains: Overnight thundershowers leave Kolar, Mandya waterlogged

<p class="bodytext">Thundershowers continued to lash several parts of north and south interior Karnataka on Friday. Heavy overnight rain inundated several residential areas, roads and rail underpasses in Kolar.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Skies opened up on Thursday evening and it continued to pour until the early hours of Friday. The students, office-goers and the daily wagers at Khadripur were forced to cross the railway tracks after the overnight showers left the underpass flooded.. Members of a people’s organisation staged a semi-nude protest in waist-high water at the underpass alleging apathy by the civic bodies in fixing the problem.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Rainwater mixed with sewage flooded the roads while a few residential areas turned islands owing to the poor drainage system.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Srinivaspur town in Kolar district also experienced heavy rains, causing grave hardships to the residents in the low-lying areas. In Bagepalli town, Chikkaballapur district, a daily wager died after falling into a pit filled with rainwater. The deceased has been identified as Ramanji (45), a native of Dasaralahalli</p>.<p class="bodytext">Heavy rain in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday flooded KHB Colony in Mandya. Acres of paddy crops in Mandya taluk have been damaged.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Parts of Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Tumakuru and Davangere also experienced incessant rain on Thursday night.</p>