Karnataka scam: Siddaramaiah to seek Bhovi Corporation chief's resignation?

<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is considering seeking the resignation of Karnataka Bhovi Development Corporation chairman S Ravikumar after the latter was caught on camera purportedly demanding bribe.</p>.<p>In a sting operation widely aired on news channels on Monday, Ravikumar was heard demanding cuts from beneficiaries of land purchase scheme under the corporation.</p>.<p><strong>What’s the scheme?</strong></p>.<p>Under the scheme, women landless agricultural labourers belonging to the Bhovi community are given assistance to purchase up to two acres of dry or one acre of irrigated land.</p>.Karnataka Bhovi 'scam': ED provisionally attaches properties worth Rs 26.27cr.<p>The corporation provides a 50% subsidy and the rest through a term loan.</p>.<p>BJP state president B Y Vijayendra likened it to “the fence eating the crop” and demanded a Lokayukta investigation.</p>.<p><strong>HDK’s reaction</strong></p>.<p>Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy of the JD(S) said the Bhovi corporation joined the Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation as “a corruption hotspot”. </p>.<p>“The so-called ‘empowerment’ boards for small communities have turned into ATMs for the corrupt,” he said.</p>