Karnataka seeks diversion of 125 acres forest land for Sharavathy pumped storage plant

New Delhi: The Karnataka Government has submitted a proposal to the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests seeking permission to divert 125 acres of forest land to set up Sharavathy hydro pumped storage plant in Shivamogga district.

As per the proposal, a total of 125 acres of forest land in Shivamogga, Sagar and Honnavar forest range is required to implement the project. Since the forest land falls within the biodiversity rich Western Ghats and houses several endangered species, the diversion requires approval from the National Wildlife Board.

While insisting that there is no plan to build a new reservoir for the project, the state government also said that another 215 non forest land is also required. Around 15,000 trees have to be cut and alternative land for compensatory forest has been identified, the proposal said.