Karnataka shuns tiger reserve tag for MM Hills, Kudremukh

<p>Hubballi: Lack of funds from the Centre and opposition from locals are deterring the Karnataka forest department from pursuing the tiger reserve tag for Kudremukh National Park (KNP) and Male Mahadeshwara Hills Wildlife Sanctuary (MM Hills WLS), though the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) granted technical approval almost a decade ago.</p><p>A tiger reserve tag ensures additional central funds for protection, conservation and rehabilitation of forest dwellers.</p><p>The state government in 2010-11 had applied to NTCA for tiger reserve status for KNP and MM Hills based on their tiger population and as they are being critical tiger habitats. NTCA gave its technical approval and asked the state government to send a final proposal. However, successive governments have evaded the issue.</p><p>Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre and forest officials blame the lack of central funds as one of the major reasons for the state not perusing the matter. Since 2020, the five tiger reserves in Karnataka haven’t received even 50 per cent of the annual plan operation (APO) approved by Project Tiger, hampering their day-to-day activities and conservation.</p><p>Khandre told DH: “What is the point in declaring a protected area as a tiger reserve if the Centre is unable to release the mandatory funds even for existing tiger reserves? Even without the tiger reserve tag, we are ensuring conservation of these protected areas.”</p><p>Technical approval for KNP (600.57 sq km) as a tiger reserve was given in 2012 and MM Hills (906 sq km) in 2018. These protected areas, according to the Status of Tiger 2022 report, are home to at least 15-25 adult tigers and a vital corridor for the apex predator. When Anshi-Dandeli Wildlife Sanctuary was upgraded to Kali Tiger Reserve in 2015, it had four tigers. It now has around 17 tigers. The State Wildlife Board headed by the chief minister has to approve the proposal and send it to the Centre to recognise these areas as tiger reserves. Experts say tiger reserve status brings in additional central funds, a higher degree of protection and financial support for voluntary relocation. The Centre would provide Rs 15 lakh to a family of two for voluntary relocation, which is not available in other protected areas.</p><p>Wildlife Conservation Biologist Sanjay Gubbi says MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary and southern parts of Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary and Kudremukh National Park are fit to be notified as tiger reserves. “These areas represent different habitats that are not represented in the current tiger reserve network,” he says.</p><p>“Locals believe that with tiger reserve notification, they will not be allowed to access the forest to collect minor forest produce, timber and graze cattle. Both KNP and MM Hills are surrounded by human settlements. Politicians, fearing backlash from locals, have put this proposal in cold storage,” said a former Principal Chief Conservator of Forests.</p><p>NTCA, however, is advising the state to go ahead with the tiger reserve tag based on ecological benefits. Harini Venugopal, Assistant Inspector General of Forests, NTCA says these are very fragile ecosystems and providing tiger reserve status would help in better conservation.</p>.Man killed in tiger attack, villagers damage forest department vehicle.<p>When asked about inadequate funding for current tiger reserves, Harini said the issue cropped up due to technical reasons as NTCA adopted a new payment system after Covid-19 in 2020. “Efforts are being made to get additional funds for Project Tiger. The states should look at the ecological benefit of a tiger reserve,” she said. Meanwhile, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Kumar Pushkar said the proposal has been sent to the state government and hoped a decision will be taken soon after the issue is discussed at the Wildlife Board meeting.</p>