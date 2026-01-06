Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

AI tightens entry-level funnel in consulting

HR experts said AI is having a real impact on the consulting workforce, especially in entry-level roles, which are getting the greatest pressure.
Last Updated : 06 January 2026, 14:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 January 2026, 14:57 IST
Business NewsArtificial IntelligenceJobsAI

Follow us on :

Follow Us