<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced on Friday that the government will come out with a new policy that will require big companies to build quality schools under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).</p><p>Speaking at a Teacher's Day event organised by the Karnataka Congress, Shivakumar said the government wants 2,000 new quality schools in villages using CSR funds.</p><p>"I've had a discussion with the chief minister and a committee has been formed. I'm bringing out a new CSR policy, which will be approved in the next Cabinet meeting," Shivakumar said.</p><p>Under Indian law, wealthy companies are mandated to spend at least 2% of their average net profits of the previous three years on welfare activities. "The CSR potential in Karnataka is Rs 7,800 crore," Shivakumar said.</p><p>For every three panchayats, Shivakumar said the government wants one 'CSR School' on the lines of the Karnataka Public School, the flagship line of state-run schools. "It'll be their (companies) investment, their building. Let them name the school after themselves. These schools should have the same standard as that of CBSE and ICSE," he said.</p><p>Shivakumar said he is getting automaker Toyota to build seven schools, each at a cost of Rs 10 crore. Other companies are being difficult, he revealed. "I've requested them (companies). But they're playing around, dilly-dallying. In my constituency (Kanakapura) and district (Bengaluru South), some companies are doing (CSR activities) out of fear and based on my request," he said.</p><p>Building quality schools in villages is crucial to stop migration, Shivakumar argued. "I came to Bengaluru because my parents wanted me to get good education. I didn't go back. My children also didn't go back. Nobody goes back," he said.</p><p>Shivakumar, who runs educational institutions himself, recalled that he was "dismissed" from the National Public School (NPS) for being a larrikin. "After entering politics, I realised that I should've had a proper education. Me completing MA Political Science in 2007 made me more happy than when I became a minister," he said.</p><p><strong>DKS talks tough with schools</strong></p><p>Shivakumar said big schools have been asked adopt poorer government schools. "I've asked my daughter to adopt a school in my village, which she has done. I've asked the likes of DPS and NPS to adopt schools. If they refuse, I know how to make them toe the line," he said.</p>