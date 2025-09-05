Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka to bring out CSR policy for quality village schools

Speaking at a Teacher’s Day event organised by the Karnataka Congress, Shivakumar said the government wants 2,000 new quality schools in villages using CSR funds.
Last Updated : 05 September 2025, 16:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 September 2025, 16:46 IST
Karnataka NewsCSR

Follow us on :

Follow Us