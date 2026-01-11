<p>Udupi: The Karkala Town Police have arrested two persons in connection with the theft of copper sheets from the Parashurama Theme Park located atop Bailoor Ummikallu Hill in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karkala">Karkala</a>.</p><p>According to the police, the incident occurred on January 3, when unknown persons allegedly broke open the main entrance of the theme park building using a tool and entered the premises. The accused reportedly stole copper cladding sheets fixed to the roof of the building.</p><p>Based on a complaint, a case was registered at Karkala Town Police Station under Sections 331(3), 331(4) and 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.</p>.Karnataka: Jumbo blocks Charmadi Ghat road at night, vehicles stranded.<p>Considering the seriousness and sensitivity of the case, Udupi District Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar constituted three special teams to trace the accused. The teams conducted searches across Udupi, Dakshina Kannada district and Mangaluru city, and gathered credible information leading to the arrest of two accused.</p><p>SP Hariram Shankar said the police have recovered 51 kg of stolen copper sheets worth Rs 45,000, two ceiling fans worth Rs 1,200, and the vehicles used in the crime — goods auto-rickshaw valued at approximately Rs 1 lakh, and a motorcycle valued at around Rs 70,000. The total value of the seized property is estimated at Rs 2.18 lakh. Efforts are in progress to trace other absconding persons in the case.</p><p>The arrested are Areef alias Munna (37), a resident of Shantinagar, Talapady in Dakshina Kannada district, presently residing at Churchgudde, Kalavaru in Mangaluru taluk. He reportedly has more than nine criminal cases registered against him at various police stations Padubidri, Udupi Town, Brahmavar, Karkala Rural, Mulki and Moodbidri.</p><p>Abdul Hameed (32), a resident of Ullas Nagar, near Airport Road, Kavoor. He has previous cases registered against him at Kavoor and Moodbidri police stations.</p>