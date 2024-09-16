Karnataka Women's Commission gives film industry 15 days to come up with POSH plan

Suresh said the organisation will be looking into the demand to introduce POSH Act in Kannada film industry as well as forming a panel on the likes of Hema Committee.

During the meeting, the Women's Commission presented a 17-point agenda to tackle the sexual and other exploitation of women in the industry.

"Once they send these 17 demands as a letter, we will convene a meeting among us and discuss further. The point is, no woman in Kannada industry has come forward to make a formal complaint against anyone to us so far. Neither has the women's commission any complaint from industry women lodged with them. So we will have to see if we really require a committee like Hema committee. These things we will discuss soon," said Suresh.

Lankesh said so far when women had come forward, they were either belittled or asked to compromise, thus dissuading others.

"Without even a helpline number, women or the workers, who are also exploited, had nowhere to go. Now, with all the pushing and prodding after Hema committee report was released, we have at least come this far," Lankesh added.

Chairperson of the Karnataka State Commission for Women Nagalakshmi Chowdhary could not be reached.