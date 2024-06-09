Karnataka's Doni river flowing above danger level

Bengaluru: Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, citing a circular from Central Water Commission, has issued a special advisory for the Doni river at Talikot HO site in Bijapur (Muddebihal taluk), which is flowing above danger level.

The present water level is 501.48 m with a rising trend of about 7 cm per hour. Incidentally, the highest flood level recorded ever here is 502.21 m.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has issued an extreme rainfall alert for the next 72 to 84 hours over Krishna Catchment areas in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.