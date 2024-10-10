Karnataka's Pandavapura man wins Kerala Onam bumper lottery prize of Rs 25 crore

<p>Pandavapura (Mandya dist): A scooter mechanic from Pandavapura town in Mandya has become a multi-millionaire overnight after winning a bumper prize of Rs 25 crore in the Kerala state lottery.</p><p>Altaf Pasha, a resident of Police Station road has won a bumper prize in Kerala's Onam bumper lottery. It is said that Altaf Pasha purchased a lottery ticket paying Rs 50 during his recent visit to Kerala. The lottery draw was held on October 9 and Altaf won the bumper prize of Rs 25 crore.</p><p>Altaf was eking out a living running a small mechanic shop-cum-garage on Mandya road in Pandavapura.</p><p>Altaf will be getting approximately Rs 12.8 crore after deductions, including income tax. </p><p>Altaf and his family travelled to Kerala after he was informed of winning the Kerala lottery. Speaking to reporters on mobile phone, he said that he was very happy to have won the bumper prize. </p><p>"I am a mechanic and struggling to make ends meet. I dreamt of a grand wedding of my daughter and will be realised now," Altaf said adding that he will use the money to buy a house and secure the future of his children. "I will repay the debts of those who helped me and live a peaceful life", he said.</p>