Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

KDA chief Bilimale urges Railway Minister to act against 'anti-Kannada' officials

The KDA chief further emphasised the need for a "self-regulation mechanism" within the Railways to prevent such linguistic "blunders" in the future.
Last Updated : 19 December 2025, 14:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 December 2025, 14:26 IST
Karnataka NewsV SomannaKDAProf Purushotham Bilimale

Follow us on :

Follow Us