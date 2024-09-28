Kidwai performs first bone marrow transplant for child with thalassemia    

Bengaluru: State-run Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology (KMIO) has successfully completed its first-ever bone marrow transplant (BMT) for a child with thalassemia.
A seven-year-old boy with the genetic blood disorder underwent the life-saving procedure, which is the primary treatment for thalassemia, a condition that affects around 10,000 to 15,000 children in India each year.
While the procedure typically costs between Rs 7 lakh to Rs 15 lakh in private hospitals, the treatment at KMIO was provided free of cost through various government schemes, including the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund (PMRF), Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF), SCP/TSP Scheme, ESI, and Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS).
The hospital’s BMT unit is one of the largest in India, with 14 beds and an intensive care unit (ICU). It is also Karnataka’s only autonomous government hospital offering BMT services free of charge.
During a visit to the hospital on Friday, Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil stressed how crucial it is to make BMT services more accessible and affordable for economically weaker sections. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to introducing more healthcare initiatives to support these communities.
Since performing its first paediatric BMT in April 2022, KMIO has completed 100 bone marrow transplants for both paediatric and adult patients.
