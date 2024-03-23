Kolar seat: Muniyappa meets DKS for ticket to son-in-law

Food & Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa on Friday sought the Kolar ticket for his son-in-law by pointing out that the Congress has already given tickets to the children of his Cabinet colleagues. Muniyappa met Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar and held talks with him.
While Muniyappa has sought the Kolar ticket for his son-in-law K G Chikkapeddanna, the Congress is said to have zeroed in on former Rajya Sabha member L Hanumanthaiah. Muniyappa’s rival faction is pushing for Hanumanthaiah’s candidature.
“I am hopeful. I have built the party for 30-40 years. Children (of ministers) have been given (tickets). I have told the high command, KPCC president and CM that we should also be given the ticket,” Muniyappa, a 7-time Kolar MP, told reporters.
On his political rivals within the Congress, Muniyappa said he was not confined to one taluk or district.
“I have my own followers across the state. They need an answer,” Muniyappa, the Devanahalli MLA, said.
“Although some ensured my defeat (in 2019), I didn’t ask the party to deny tickets to any of them. During the Assembly polls, I had said that even Ramesh Kumar should win. I’m a disciplined party worker,” he added.
Asked why the party has not announced the ticket to Chikkapeddanna, Muniyappa said, “It’s a big party. There are differences. We’ll sort them out.”
The Congress is yet to formally announce tickets for Chamarajanagar, Bellary and Chikballapur seats.
In Chamarajanagar, Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa has refused to contest. His son Sunil Bose may finally get the ticket.
In Bellary, Sandur MLA E Tukaram may get the ticket. Tukaram, along with district Congress leaders, met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday.
In Chikkaballapur, the party is said to be considering to give ticket to former minister M R Seetharam’s son Raksha Ramaiah, who was earlier the Karnataka Youth Congress president.
