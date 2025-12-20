<p>Belagavi: MP Dhairyasheel Mane from Hatkanagala in Kolhapur has submitted a petition to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to take action against Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan for banning his entry in Belagavi district from participating in the black day rally of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) on November 1, last. </p><p>Mane in the petition submitted recently stated that MES has been observing black day annually. He claims to not have any criminal background and alleged that Mohammad Roshan misused his powers and banned him from visiting Belagavi. He says his rights have been curtailed and it's violation of human rights too and case be filed against the official. </p>.No party has written to me about boycotting joint committee of Parliament: LS Speaker Om Birla.<p>Belagavi District Kannada Organizations Action Committee President Ashok Chandargi said, Dhairyasheel Mane had been coming to Belagavi to instigate Marathi speaking people and action taken by Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan was adequate. We condemn Mane complaining to Lok Sabha speaker.</p>