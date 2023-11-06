KPSC exam: Removal of mangalsutra in exam hall sparks row

The examination for filling the vacant posts of accounts assistants in Audit & Accounts Department was held in 11 centres in the city. The candidates handed over their ornaments to relatives who accompanied them.

"It is embarrassing to write the exam by removing mangalsutra, toe ring, and bangles. We are being unnecessarily targeted and humiliated for the malpractice of others. It is not right to force us to remove ornaments", KPSC candidate Rajamma said.

Meanwhile, the additional deputy commissioner Rayappa Hunasagi said that the three-member committee headed by DDPI will supervise the conduct of the examination and a report has been sought from him about the incident.

Meanwhile, DDPI Sakreppagouda Biradar claimed that he has not issued any direction to the security personnel asking the female candidates to remove their ornaments. He also claimed that such incidents were not brought to his notice anywhere in the exam hall.

However, an officer maintained that the candidates should not be allowed to carry metals inside the exam hall. The security personnel might have mistaken the rule and asked them to enter into the exam hall without mangalsutra and other ornaments.

Manjunath Kashi, who was nodal officer for the exam held in Kalaburagi, claimed that the local police personnel and KPSC frisking team was deployed outside the examination hall. Asserting that invigilators have no role in this incident, he also denied having given direction to remove the ornaments.

It may be recalled that the police officials have arrested several candidates including Asif Bagawan, who allegedly assisted candidates in taking the exams by using a Bluetooth devices. The two teams of police officials have launched a search operation in Maharashtra to nab the kingpin R D Patil who is also the main accused in the PSI recruitment scam.