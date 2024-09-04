KSIIDC MD to meet DGCA for renewal of flight operation licence at Shivamogga airport

Shivamogga: Karnataka State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIIDC) Managing Director (MD) is slated to meet Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials in New Delhi on September 10 and explain the steps taken with regard to safety of flight operation at Shivamogga airport seeking extension of licence for flight service.
The DGCA is likely to extend the licence which will expire on September 23 this year, officials at Shivamogga airport said.
Speaking to Decan Herald, Shivamogga airport officer Shamanth said that a team of DGCA officials had visited the airport last month to renew the licence.
The team pointed out that the staff in the Fire and Emergency Services Department and Electrical Department are inadequate, and so it extended the licence only for a month.
He said, "Our airport had 11 staff in the fire & emergency services department against the required staff of 18 as some officials were transferred to various stations in the state. But in reality, 18 staff are required only if airbuses are being operated. But there is no operation of airbus in Shivamogga airport as of now."
"The officials of KSIIDC have posted staff to the fire department at the airport again. DGCA generally issues a licence for flight operation even to the international airport which has all the facilities only for two years. So, this is routine procedure and flight service will not be affected, he exudes confidence."
He said that the DGCA has also pointed out the absence of a quick reaction team and dearth of security personnel in the airport. But the existing staff are adequate considering the number of flights at the airport.
