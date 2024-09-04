KSIIDC MD to meet DGCA for renewal of flight operation licence at Shivamogga airport

Shivamogga: Karnataka State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIIDC) Managing Director (MD) is slated to meet Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials in New Delhi on September 10 and explain the steps taken with regard to safety of flight operation at Shivamogga airport seeking extension of licence for flight service.

The DGCA is likely to extend the licence which will expire on September 23 this year, officials at Shivamogga airport said.

Speaking to Decan Herald, Shivamogga airport officer Shamanth said that a team of DGCA officials had visited the airport last month to renew the licence.

The team pointed out that the staff in the Fire and Emergency Services Department and Electrical Department are inadequate, and so it extended the licence only for a month.