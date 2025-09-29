KSRTC wins in nine categories at 15th Global Communication Conclave and Excellence Awards

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) said it had won national recognition in nine categories at the 15th Global Communication Conclave and Excellence Awards 2025, organised by Public Relations Council of India. The KSRTC won gold in Digital Media Innovation and House Journal Print (Regional), silver in Healthcare Communication Films, bronze for a Unique HR Initiative, and awards in Customer Service Excellence, Website and Microsite, Corporate Films, Marketing Campaign, and Internal Communication Campaign categories. </p>