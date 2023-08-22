Home
Kukke Subrahmanya Temple committee offers prayers for success of Chandrayaan-3

Last Updated 21 August 2023, 20:50 IST

The administrative committee of the Kukke Subrahmanya Temple in Dakshina Kannada has offered special prayers to the deity for the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission on Monday.

On the occasion of Nagara Panchami, the temple committee offered special prayers and performed Karthika puja.

Kukke Temple administrative committee president Mohanram Sulli said that prayers were offered by the office-bearers along with devotees, so that India achieves success in its lunar exploration mission. He hoped that with the Chandrayaan mission, India would lead the world in space science. Milk was also offered to the serpent God, along with the offering of 'Naga Thambila seve.'

(Published 21 August 2023, 20:50 IST)
KarnatakaChandrayaan-3Kukke Subrahmanya temple

