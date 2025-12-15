<p>Davangere: The last rites of senior MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa, who passed away in Bengaluru on Sunday, will be performed with full state honours in Davangere on Monday evening.</p><p>Deputy Secretary of the Protocol Department of the Vidhana Soudha has issued an order regarding this. </p>.‘An irreplaceable loss’: Karnataka leaders condole Shamanur Shivashankarappa’s death.<p><strong>Diplomats, Mutt Seers pay last respects</strong> </p><p>As the mortal remains of Shivashankarappa reached his residence, seers of various mutts and dignitaries from various parts of the state rushed to pay last respects to the departed soul. </p><p>Siddhalinga Swamiji of Siddaganga Mutt, Siddalinga Rajadeshikendra Swamiji of Ujjain Peeth, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana of Murugha Mutt, Shivamurthy Shivacharya Swamiji of Taralabalu Mutt, Panditaradhya Shivacharya Swamiji of Sanehalli and many other Mutt seers and leaders arrived and paid their homage to the departed soul. </p><p>Only dignitaries were allowed to enter the premises of the house. BJP state unit president B Y Vijayendra, MP B Y Raghavendra, Legislative Council member K S Naveen, Shivamogga MLA Channabasappa and many others arrived and and offered prayers.</p><p><strong>Puja in the presence of Mutt leaders</strong></p><p>The puja of the mortal remains was performed in the presence of various Mutts seers. Only family members and relatives were allowed. Thousands of people have gathered in front of the house and are waiting to pay homage. </p><p>From here, the body will be taken to the High School grounds in a procession. The procession will begin shortly. After the public viewing,, the last rites will be performed at the Kalleshwara Mill premises.</p>