Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Law and order has deteriorated in Karnataka, alleges BJP

Ashoka said a rowdy-sheeter had celebrated his birthday inside the jail. He even had his name written on the cake. It is unclear how such a cake entered the jail, the BJP leader said.
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 18:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 December 2025, 18:37 IST
India NewsBJPKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsR Ashoka

Follow us on :

Follow Us