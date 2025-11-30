<p>Bengaluru: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday expressed displeasure with seers getting involved in the ongoing power tussle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar.</p>.<p>A prominent Vokkaliga leader himself, Kumaraswamy appealed to seers of all communities not to concern themselves with politics. </p><p>In the past few days, Adichunchanagiri Mutt seer Nirmalananadanatha Swami publicly expressed his wish to see Shivakumar occupy the CM’s post, while the pontiff of Tinthini Mutt Sri Siddaramanandapuri chaired a meeting of Kuruba leaders to express solidarity with Siddaramaiah. “Religious leaders should leave politics to politicians, and they should not express their affection for politicians belonging to any community. This is my plea not merely to Vokkaliga seers but to religious leaders of all communities,” he said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Pointing out that he had not approached seers seeking help despite having lost the CM’s post twice, Kumaraswamy said, “Religious mutts and caste must be kept out of politics.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Warning religious leaders of their statements favouring specific leaders triggering conflicts in society, the Union Minister added, “We should not get religious leaders to descend on the streets just to survive in politics. One cannot become the CM in the name of a community. The CM is the leader of the entire state, and not the representative of a single community.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Weighing in on the battle between Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, Kumaraswamy said, “We are all watching the drama unfold, and waiting for the climax. But this is embarrassing not just for the Congress, but for the entire state.”</p>