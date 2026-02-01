<p>A recent report by a global consultancy has concluded that the participation of females in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Medicine) courses in India exceeds global averages – a welcome finding in a country where female academic choices have traditionally been directed towards “less demanding” disciplines. This is in line with a recent shift in trends. </p><p>The report said women accounted for about 43 per cent of STEM enrolments in the country, which is an improvement over the previous estimates of around 40 per cent. It has cited multiple State initiatives, such as Vigyan Jyoti and the Pragati scholarship, to underline the government’s support for women in STEM. There are references to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and its emphasis on skill-based learning and inclusivity. A change in social attitudes has also accelerated the transition.</p>.Union Budget 2026: Big focus on AI talent, upskilling youth for tech jobs.<p>But there is another side to this story. A rise in the number of student enrolments does not translate into greater participation of women in STEM jobs. The gaps between academic presence and real employment are stark. Women continue to struggle in finding proportional representation in employment, especially in core engineering and decision-making roles, and research leadership. </p><p>The report has attributed this to an “unconscious bias and workplace culture, where women in STEM face unequal pay and limited leadership opportunities, work-life balance pressures, lack of mentorship and networking, and restricted access to crucial career progression support”. An earlier report by UNESCO has also noted this. It said that though 40 per cent of the students enrolled in STEM higher education were women, they accounted for only 14-27 per cent of STEM professionals in the country. </p><p>Fewer role models, limited support during life transitions such as marriage or motherhood, deep-rooted social expectations, and, importantly, the lack of gender-neutral career guidance at the formative stages in life have been cited as contributory factors. The report has highlighted findings that validate the impact of this guidance. It has been noted that after receiving counselling on the prospects of STEM careers, the participation of girls in STEM clubs in schools has risen.</p>.Economic Survey 2025-26 flags skill mismatch, calls for skilling that actually leads to jobs.<p>The low representation of women in STEM employment is an extension of the poor labour participation of women in other fields. India’s next big challenge will be in removing the barriers and opening up the STEM fields of employment for more women. </p><p>This will require the formulation of proactive employment policies, strong safety mechanisms in academic institutions and workplaces, and concerted efforts to dispel the biases that prevent women from entering the fields of their choice.</p>