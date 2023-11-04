Legislature session in Belagavi likely from December 4

Hubballi: Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader said that the winter session of the state legislature is likely to be held at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi from December 4.
“An official announcement will come soon. This session may be held for around 12 days and it will focus on the issues of North Karnataka and aspirations of the people of this region,” he told media persons in the city on Friday.
Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti had recently said that the Belagavi session should be held for 15 days and the problems of the North Karnataka should be discussed there prominently.
He had also said that the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, built at a cost of more than Rs 400 crore, should not become a ‘Bhoot Bungalow’ due to under-utilization.