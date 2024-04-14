Life sentence: Wild animals languish in poorly equipped zoos

Hubballi: In Kalaburagi mini zoo, a sambar deer has spent the last four years without a companion. Life for the stag has been lonely despite strict rules from the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) that mandate no animal be kept in the confines of a zoological park for more than six months without a companion. Officials are trying to find a “match” for the stag. However, the zoo’s poor financial condition and lack of human resources have meant that no one is willing to send a female deer here.