Lingayat Mahasabha to revive call for separate religion status

Koppal: Nearly six years after the Union government rejected the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government’s proposal to accord separate religion status for Lingayats, the Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha has decided to push for the tag, Mahasabha general secretary S M Jamdar said on Sunday.
Speaking to the reporters on the sidelines of the executive committee meeting of the Lingayat Mahasabha here, Jamdar said, “The Mahasabha will make all-out efforts to convince the state government and the Centre on the need for a separate religion status for Lingayats. A memorandum in this regard will be submitted in a month.”
“The Centre rejected the state government’s proposal stating that a section of Dalits and tribes come under Lingayat community. They would lose out on benefits extended to SC/STs, if a separate religion status is accorded to Lingayats. Now, many Dalits have joined the Buddhist religion. But they still enjoy benefits given to SC/STs. Hence, the reason given by the Centre for rejecting the state’s proposal is wrong,” Jamdar, a retired IAS officer, felt.
All Veerashaivas are Lingyats, but not all Lingayats are Veerashaivas, he added.
“The Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha came into existence some five to six years ago. Our struggle for separate religion status for Lingayats will continue until the issue is taken to a logical conclusion. We will reorganise and strengthen the Mahasabha by holding elections to district units,” Jamdar said.
Published 16 June 2024, 23:54 IST