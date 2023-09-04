List of Karnataka taluks hit by drought to be announced today: Krishna Byre Gowda

The Cabinet sub-committee, in its meeting on drought here on Monday, will announce the first list of the taluks affected by drought, according to Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda..
Speaking to media persons in the city on Sunday, Gowda said that the central government under Drought Manual had fixed stringent parameters for states to declare drought.
“As per the parameters, state’s 113 taluks had been listed as temporarily drought-hit on August 18. Crop survey is being conducted in districts and reports are being collected. The rainfall deficit should be more than 60% for at least three continuous weeks. The Cabinet sub committee will decide on the inclusion of the taluks in the list. If necessary, the matter will be brought to the notice of Cabinet and the list will be released, he added.
Gowda said, “A list of 75 drought-hit taluks had been readied by August 31. Crop survey is being conducted in taluks and based on the report of the survey a second list of drought-hit taluks will be released in a week or 10 days’ time.” The minister said once the taluks are declared drought-hit steps will taken for immediate supply of drinking water.