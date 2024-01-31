Lokayukta raids 10 Karnataka government officials in 40 locations

Bengaluru: Lokayukta officials today are carrying out raids against 10 government officers in different parts of Karnataka as part of the simultaneous raids that began on Wednesday morning. These raids, spread across 40 locations in the state, concern disproportionate asset cases.

Searches are under way at locations belonging to Hanumantharayappa, KRIDL, Tumakuru; Harsha, PWD, Mandya; Netravathi, CTO, Chikkamagaluru; Jagannath G, food inspector, Hassan; Renukamma, Forest Department, Koppal; P Ravi, Rural Development (W&S), Chamarajanagar; Yagnendra, MUDA, Mysuru; B Ravi, Assistant Professor, Ballary; Bhaskar, Vidyut Department, Vijayanagara; and Shanth Kumar, Mescom, Mangaluru.