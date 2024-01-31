JOIN US
Lokayukta raids 10 Karnataka government officials in 40 locations

Well-placed sources said that during the raids, officials found gold and silver ornaments and cash in properties belonging to some of the officials.
Last Updated 31 January 2024, 06:04 IST

Bengaluru: Lokayukta officials today are carrying out raids against 10 government officers in different parts of Karnataka as part of the simultaneous raids that began on Wednesday morning. These raids, spread across 40 locations in the state, concern disproportionate asset cases.

Searches are under way at locations belonging to Hanumantharayappa, KRIDL, Tumakuru; Harsha, PWD, Mandya; Netravathi, CTO, Chikkamagaluru; Jagannath G, food inspector, Hassan; Renukamma, Forest Department, Koppal; P Ravi, Rural Development (W&S), Chamarajanagar; Yagnendra, MUDA, Mysuru; B Ravi, Assistant Professor, Ballary; Bhaskar, Vidyut Department, Vijayanagara; and Shanth Kumar, Mescom, Mangaluru.

Well-placed sources revealed that, during the raids, officials found gold and silver ornaments and cash in properties belonging to some of the officials. A detailed report is awaited.

(Published 31 January 2024, 06:04 IST)
