Lokayukta sleuths search MLA Rajegowda’s residence

<p>Chikkamagaluru/DHNS: Lokayukta police, who had filed an FIR against Sringari MLA T D Rajegowda from Congress last week, carried out a search at his residence on Tuesday.</p><p>The Lokayukta sleuths carried out searches at four places including his residence, farm house and relatives’ house in Bengaluru, said officials from Lokayukta. </p><p>The investigation is following a private complaint filed by Koppa resident Dinesh H K, based on which the Special Court for Public Representatives had ordered an inquiry. An FIR was registered by Lokayukta police on September 23 against Rajegowda, his wife DK Pushpa, and son Rajdev T R. On Tuesday morning, officials reached Rajegowda’s residence in Basapura village in Khandya hobli, to conduct a search and collected documents.</p><p>Dinesh in his complaint had alleged that MLA Rajegowda has misused his power and defrauded the government and the Income Tax Department. A thorough investigation must be conducted against him, Dinesh demanded in his complaint. The court had issued orders on September 16, directing that an FIR be registered and investigation be carried out.</p><p>Dinesh further complained that “Rajegowda’s family members have accumulated wealth far beyond their known sources of income. The transactions of their partnership firm, M/s Shabana Ramzan, serve as an evidence.” It was also alleged that Rs 55.75 crore has been repaid to Standard Chartered Bank, Rs 66 crore to Bank of Baroda, and Rs 81.95 lakh to Karnataka Bank. However, in the affidavit submitted to the Lokayukta, Rajegowda has declared an annual income of only Rs 40 lakh.”</p>