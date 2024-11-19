'Malnad Ultra' trail run to be held in Chikkamagaluru on November 23

<p>Bengaluru: Tekion, a cloud-native automotive platform, has partnered with Sports Excellence Trust (SET) for the eighth edition of the ‘Malnad Ultra’ trail run (UTMB Index Race) scheduled on November 23 in Chikkamagaluru.</p><p>Global Initiative for Restructuring Environment and Management (GIREM), a not-for-profit organization, manages Malnad Ultra, certified by the International Trail Running Association (ITRA), according to a press release.</p><p>“It is the only Indian event on the Asia Trail Master Series and accepted as a Qualifier for the Western States Endurance Run, USA. More than 1,000 runners from Africa, Europe, North America, and Asia are expected to participate in 30 km, 50 km, and 100 km runs,” the release said.</p><p>Speaking about the partnership, Aravind Gowda, Senior Director of Communications, Tekion, said, “We are delighted to partner with SET and GIREM for this exhilarating endurance run! Research shows that regular running helps manage stress in personal and professional life for people.</p><p>“These are key to individual health and directly impact wellness. We focus on health, education equality, and sustainability through our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programs; Malnad Ultra is a great platform to contribute to these causes and spread awareness.”</p><p>All three categories of runs will begin and end at a single point. The first 30 km of all three categories are common and with a net ascent of around 4000’. The 50 km and 100 km categories add another 4000-6000’ ascent. The three categories have been designed to target novice as well as seasoned runners. The 100 km runners will experience running in the dark and the thrill of loneliness in a remote area, as per the press release.</p>