Man accused of murdering, burning victim's body in Karnataka's Kodagu escapes police custody

<p>Madikeri: One of the accused involved in the murder of a man from Hyderabad and burning his body in Suntikoppa in the Kodagu district of Karnataka has escaped from police at Uppal in Telangana.</p><p>Ankur Rana (30) from Haryana was involved in the murder of Ramesh Kumar from Hyderabad.</p><p>"Five police officers involved in the investigation had taken the accused to Uppal in Telangana in a tempo traveler as a part of the investigation. Due to exhaustion from the long journey, all the officers fell asleep in a lodge. During this time, the accused took a mobilephone belonging to one of the officers and escaped on the night of October 31. A search operation is underway, and we have a significant lead, so there is a possibility of his arrest soon," said Superintendent of Police K Ramarajan.</p>.Killed for Rs 8 crore: Wife murders husband in Kodagu; arrested with two accomplices.<p>A woman from Telangana, Niharika (29), along with her friends - a veterinarian from Bengaluru named Nikhil Maireddy (28) and Ankur Rana (30) from Haryana, conspired to murder her third husband, Ramesh Kumar from Telangana. The body was disposed of on October 8 near an estate in Suntikoppa.</p><p>Only ashes and a few remains were found, making the case difficult to investigate. Police reviewed over 500 CCTV recordings related to the case and arrested the suspects on October 25. However, during further investigation, while being taken to Telangana, the accused Ankur Rana managed to escape.</p>