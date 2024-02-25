Karnataka man who threatened to burn Ayodhya train held

Ballari: The Ballari Railway police have arrested a man on charges of making provocative comments and threatening the passengers of Ayodhya Dham-Mysuru Aastha Special to set the train on fire at Hosapete station on Thursday night.
The police, however, refused to disclose the name and details of the suspect.
The Ballari Railway police had registered a case in the early hours of Friday following a complaint lodged by M Anand Krishna of Hosapete.
The complainant had alleged, "A man boarded the train at Hosapete on Thursday night, around 8 pm, and started abusing the Ram Bhakts. He threatened to set the train on fire if they (Ayodhya pilgrims) continue to chant Ram bhajans and Jai Shri Ram slogans. When the passengers tried to catch hold of him, he jumped out of the train and escaped."
