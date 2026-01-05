Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Mandya's 'Century Gowda': 'Thithi' fame actor Singri Gowda passes away at 100

Family sources confirmed that the actor had been bedridden for the past few months after suffering a hip fracture from a fall. His health further declined due to age-related ailments.
Last Updated : 05 January 2026, 06:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 January 2026, 06:37 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us