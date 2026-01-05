<p>Bengaluru: Singri Gowda, the centenarian who achieved international acclaim for his portrayal of the grumpy patriarch ‘Century Gowda’ in the National Award-winning film <em>Thithi</em>, passed away late Sunday night at his residence in Singregowdanakopallu village of Pandavapura taluk. He was over 100.</p><p>Family sources confirmed that the actor had been bedridden for the past few months after suffering a hip fracture from a fall. His health further declined due to age-related ailments. His passing comes as a double blow to the Thithi family and fans, occurring just weeks after the death of his co-star and on-screen son, Channegowda (popularly known as ‘Gaddappa’), who died on November 12.</p>.Puneeth Rajkumar's 'Akash' set for re release on actor's birth anniversary.<p><strong>From fields to fame</strong></p><p>A farmer by profession, Singri Gowda was discovered by director Raam Reddy and co-writer Eregowda for their 2015 breakout hit. His raw, unfiltered performance characterised by his habit of sitting on the roadside and hurling colourful, sensor-defying remarks at passersby became the soul of the film.</p><p>While <em>Thithi </em>remains his magnum opus, Singri Gowda went on to act in several other films that capitalised on his unique Mandya dialect and wit. His final appearance on the silver screen was in the 2020 film <em>Gudumana Avanthara</em>.</p>.<p><strong>The signature wit</strong></p><p>Singri Gowda was best known for his no-filter dialogue delivery. While the film <em>Thithi</em> is a nuanced take on death, the most iconic and frequently quoted line from the movie which even inspired a film title later was harsh but humorous:</p><p>"Yen nin problemmu?" (What is your problem?)</p><p>This dialogue became a pop-culture phenomenon in the state.</p><p>The final rites are set to be performed on Monday afternoon in his native village according to family traditions.</p>