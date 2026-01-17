Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Mangalore University Academic council approves affiliation of 4 new colleges

In-charge Registrar and Director of the College Development Council (CDC), Prof. Ganesh Sanjeev, said that meeting the minimum building requirement is mandatory for starting a new college.
Last Updated : 17 January 2026, 16:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 January 2026, 16:58 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMangaluru

Follow us on :

Follow Us