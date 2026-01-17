Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Operation Sindoor testament to India's military might, PM Modi's political will: Amit Shah

The home minister also paid his tribute to the national song, published for the first time in the literary journal Bangadarshan on November 7, 1875.
Last Updated : 17 January 2026, 17:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 January 2026, 17:54 IST
India NewsAmit ShahNarendra ModiOperation Sindoor

Follow us on :

Follow Us