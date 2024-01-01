Mangaluru airport handled record 2.03 lakh passengers in December 2023

Mangaluru: Mangaluru International Airport has handled the highest ever passengers of 2.03 lakh in the month of December 2023 since commercial operation date (COD) of October 31, 2020.

The airport also handled a record 7,548 passengers in a single day on December 31, 2023, bettering the previous mark of 7,468 passengers handled on November 25, 2023.

Contributing to the record 2.03 lakh passenger mark is the fact that Mangaluru International Airport clocked 12-days in December where it handled 7,000 plus passengers with the 7,548 passengers handled on New Year’s eve being the highest. The bulk of this 7,000 plus passenger travel came during the weekends.