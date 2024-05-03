Mangaluru to begin water rationing from May 5

Though, till the end of May, the city is comfortable in terms of water, we have introduced rationing just as a precautionary measure he told the media.

Water from downstream of Thumbe vented dam is being pumped back up to the dam. Furthermore, there is 1.5 metres of water at Biliyoor dam and 15.7 metres of water at AMR dam. Industries have been barred from drawing water from AMR.

Only Mangalore Special Economic Zone (MSEZ) has the authority to draw a minimum quantity of water—for drinking purposes—once in three days, explained the DC.

Earlier, chairing a meeting of the district disaster management committee, the deputy commissioner had directed officials to ensure that there was no shortage of drinking water in the district.

He directed officials to take strict action against those who waste water by slapping a fine on them. Control rooms have also been set and any complaints should be addressed immediately.

"Taluk level control rooms should be set up. Alternative sources of water should be identified," he told officials.

He further added that "Water is already being supplied through tankers in Someshwara, Kotekar, Ullal areas. Eleven tankers are supplying water to 21 affected wards in Ullal, two tankers are supplying water to five wards in Bantwal, three tankers are supplying water to seven wards in Mulki and one tanker is supplying water to one ward in Moodbidri.